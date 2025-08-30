RUSH Becomes ROH Tag Champ At Death Before Dishonor; First Title Since Coming To AEW

Earlier in the night, Sammy Guevara filled in for Dustin Rhodes with the Von Erichs in a match for the Six-Man titles. They were defeated by Shane Taylor Promotions.

Rhodes was Guevara's tag team partner and as Sons of Texas, they held the "ROH" tag titles for 376 days. Guevara teased a mystery partner that ended up being RUSH. They faced The Outrunners for the titles. The fans were behind RUSH, but not Guevara. Guevara played into it by behaving like a heel and crotch chopping the crowd. The Outrunners seemed to be closing in on a win when Guevara broke up Total Recall on RUSH. The Outrunners did connect with the move on Guevara, but he wasn't the legal man. All four men went at it. Truth Magnum went up top, but Guevara sent him crashing to the floor. RUSH hit Turbo Floyd with the Bull Horns. RUSH tagged in Guevara, who hit a Shooting Star Press on Floyd for the win.

After the match, Guevara hugged RUSH and they celebrated with Dralistico. The Von Erichs came to the ring and Guevara Superkicked Marshall as RUSH hit Ross with the belt. This is RUSH's first title since joining AEW. He was a two time "ROH" World Champion with his last reign in 2021.