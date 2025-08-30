Athena's ROH Women's Title Reign Nearing 1000 Days After Death Before Dishonor Defense

Athena came into "ROH" Death Before Dishonor on Day 993 of her title reign. After defeating interim Women's TV Champion, Mina Shirakawa, she is now 69-0 in ROH-sanctioned singles matches.

At "AEW" ALL IN, Athena broke Shirakawa's hand, the night after she won the interim title. Once healthy, she challenged Athena for her title as her revenge. Throughout the match, Athena focused on her hand. Athena went for her O-Face finisher, but Shirakawa reversed into the Electric Chair and locked in the Figure Four. Athena finally got to the rope to break the hold. Shirakawa went up top, but Athena grabbed her leg and punched her in the face. Athena hit a suplex, but Shirakawa reversed a powerbomb into a discus lariat.

She followed with the Glamorous Driver. Athena nailed a straight jacket powerbomb and followed up with the O-Face for the win. Athena will hit the 1,000 day milestone on September 5. Athena lost to "Timeless" Toni Storm at Forbidden Door last Sunday in a bid for the AEW Women's Championship.