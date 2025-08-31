TNA Releases Final Match Of Late WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan, Never Before Seen

On television, the legendary Hulk Hogan's final match was his clash against Sting at TNA Bound for Glory 2011, where "The Icon" walked away with the win. However, Hogan wrestled for the promotion one more time, making his last recorded match the third day of the TNA Maximum IMPACT Tour 2012, where he instead teamed up with Sting and James Storm to take on the team of Bobby Roode, Bully Ray, and Kurt Angle in a Six-Man tag team match.

For the longest time, only those who actually attended the event and the few spotty recordings uploaded online have known about the match and how the Hulkster competed in the end, until now. The official TNA Wrestling YouTube account has released a clip of Hogan's final match and the promos ahead of the match.

The clip opens to a promo from Sting, addressing the trio of Roode, Bully, and Angle, who were standing outside of the ring, while "The Icon" stood alongside Storm. Sting then announced their surprise third tag team partner: the Hulkster. Notably, in the clip, Hogan's entrance is dubbed over with his TNA theme, but according to one commentator, this is likely because he came out to Survivor's iconic song, "Eye of the Tiger." Hogan then enters the ring while the audience chants his name and kicks off the bout against Bully. By the end of the match, Hogan tears his shirt open as he comes in to take out all three of their opponents after a hot tag, before hitting Roode with a Big Boot and tagging Storm in to hit Roode with an Atomic Leg Drop to get the win for the team.

In the past, Hogan joked about having one more match against Stone Cold Steve Austin, but this naturally never happened.