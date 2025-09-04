Spike Dudley Credits New Career With Saving Him From 'Sad' Future

Former WWE wrestler and hardcore icon Spike Dudley is far from his days as a spunky underdog, and hasn't competed since his one-off match in LIVE Pro Wrestling back in 2023. Despite this, Spike has officially been semi-retired since 2013 and has instead been working as a financial transition specialist to support his family.

"I work for Fidelity Investments, and I'm on what's called the Transition Services team," Spike confirmed during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet", but added that there's a horrible side to his job because he has to deal with the asset transitions of recently departed people. "It would never have been my first choice of, you know, as a kid, you grow up, 'what do you wanna do? Be a transition service specialist?' No. But, I've found my niche with it and it's been good."

Spike additionally opened up about his work on the indies at the end of his career, recalling how one of his last matches was a six-man match with local guys and a 70-year-old Jimmy Snuka. "[Snuka] was there because he needed the money, he needed to hawk the 8x10s, he needed to be in the ring, and it was sad," he recalled. "If I were still in [the business,] I wouldn't – I don't think I'd be alive, I'll be honest with you. I think I would have either drank myself to death or I would have taken some sort of crippling bump." After the aforementioned six-man match, Spike realized that he was done with wrestling, and realized he simply wasn't in the sport emotionally anymore.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.