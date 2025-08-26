Spike Dudley Dismisses Idea He Was Taken Advantage Of In Wrestling

Wrestling's crash test dummy Spike Dudley's enduring legacy in the business will always be his uncanny ability to take punishment. He was a man who did not look like he belonged anywhere near a wrestling ring. However, once fans saw his superhuman ability to take risks and deal with the consequences, he earned a permanent spot in their hearts.

Dudley speaks with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" about working with The Dudley's and being a glutton for punishment.

"They could beat the s*** out of me, but I say that with love. They didn't take advantage. Having worked with them so much, especially Bubba, he knew how much I could take. And that was my gift, I could take a hell of a beating. And he pushed it to the limit, he never injured me, Bubba never injured me, but he beat the s*** out of me."

Several wrestlers give Dudley the respect he deserves. Even Undertaker once said that Dudley took one of the nastiest bumps he's ever seen in his career. Dudley expands on how he developed his toughness.

"I had three older brothers that used to beat the s*** out of me. And not in a bad way. Everybody was in sports; soccer, football, hockey, all that stuff, and being the youngest, the only thing I could do to hang with the big brothers was to play the neighborhood games with the older kids, and not cry, not complain about it. So, they would treat me just as they did them. Give me the hits, give me the shots, and as long as I was able to deal with it, I was allowed to hang out with the big brothers."

The hour-plus interview was a nice treat for fans who are wondering what Spike Dudley is up to these days.

