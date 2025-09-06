The War Of Words Between CM Punk And This Popular R&B Singer

CM Punk rarely holds his tongue when it comes to his strong opinions and, in the past, the veteran has even gotten into online arguments with major celebrities. Back when he was still the WWE Champion and, arguably, the face of WWE, Punk took aim at Chris Brown, who at the time was still facing the consequences of his domestic abuse charges against his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna.

"I would like [Chris Brown] fight somebody that can defend themselves," Punk infamously wrote in a now-deleted post. This didn't go unnoticed by Brown, who hit back at Punk and called him out based on his WWE character.

"[CM Punk] needs more followers. He's such a leader! Not to mention the roids hes on has made it utterly impossible for him pleasure a women." Brown posted, "[Punk] contact my assistant and I'll have em send u an autographed pic for my biggest FAN!!!"

In retaliation, CM Punk shared a video where he continued to bash Chris Brown, who in turn posted a scathing response. "[CM Punk] the video u just posted was cute! It's so funny how defensive u are," the Grammy-award winning artist posted. "And the fact that I really don't know who you are and could give a **** is the funny part! I really hope this 15 minutes of fame is paying you for the long run becuz music last forever! Wrestlers come and go according to ratings!"

Brown responded that he missed "real wrestlers," like of Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Bret Hart, Coco B-Ware, Roddy Piper, and The Rock as stars he took more seriously, while getting the hashtag "#Notnopunks" to trend. Brown posted the following day that he'd be ignoring Punk from then on, calling the exchange "amusing."

In response, Punk simply posted "#aintnowomanbeater" shortly after his "SmackDown" match. Interestingly, while the back-and-forth was legitimate, WWE tried to capitalize on the social media buzz by potentially instigating a storyline, but this never came to fruition.