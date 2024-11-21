Celebrities Who Got Into Fights With Wrestlers

Celebrities and WWE have been interwoven since the first WrestleMania, where Cyndi Lauper cemented the promotion's relationship with Hollywood with her colorful performance as a manager alongside Wendi Richter, and her promotion of the event before the lights in the arena even went on. WWE has continued to bring in stars over the years, from "The Baddest Man on the Planet" Mike Tyson's alignment with D-Generation X, to YouTuber Logan Paul becoming United States Champion, to megastar Bad Bunny and Damian Priest putting on a classic in a San Juan Street Fight. Wrestling and Hollywood are two often over-the-top industries that mesh well, but sometimes, the large personalities within them clash to the point of conflict.

Advertisement

Most times, the conflicts between wrestlers and celebrities begin on social media, with one taking a shot at another. This can lead into a storyline angle on WWE TV and even culminate at an event, with both talents squashing their beef personally in order to earn a paycheck. But, sometimes, the war of words on platforms like X just stay in cyberspace, with no real resolution, just headlines and fan interest. Sometimes, celebrities aren't aware that those within WWE might be playing toward an angle in their sassy posts, and in others, celebrities get a bit too involved with the storylines they see on television, just like any other fan, and post their feelings, not expecting a response from the wrestler involved.

Advertisement

In the world of wrestling, sometimes it's difficult to distinguish between a "work" and a "shoot," meaning confusion over what's real and what's not. Sometimes beef is squashed and everyone involved is able to work with one another for entertainment purposes, and other times, the bad blood remains between a given celebrity and WWE as a whole.