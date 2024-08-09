Logan Paul Reflects On WWE US Championship Reign After Losing The Title At SummerSlam

Logan Paul's 273-day United States Championship reign in WWE came to an end this past weekend at SummerSlam 2024, when Paul lost the title to LA Knight, who has finally captured his first championship on the main roster. Paul has now opened up about his run with the U.S title while already reminiscing about being able to call himself a WWE champion. When Paul hosted The Undertaker on his "Impaulsive" podcast, "The Phenom" gave credit to the former U.S Champion for significantly elevating the title and said he was proud of how long he was able to hold the title.

Paul admitted it was tough to watch another competitor carry his belt, especially because he felt that he tried to showcase it as much as possible both inside and outside of the WWE. "I tried to take it everywhere, I always had glued it to my side and I bet people will see that like in this generation of wrestling fans people will see it and always be like that's Logan Paul's belt. Congratulations to LA Knight but man I saw him posting the picture of him with the belt, my belt, it's just crazy to see with someone else."

Paul also stated that he was running on four hours of sleep after losing the United States Championship and was physically exhausted after wrestling Knight; it was originally reported that Knight was "shaken up" after SummerSlam.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Impaulsive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.