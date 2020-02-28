As noted on Thursday, many fans took to Twitter to express frustration over "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt dropping the WWE Universal Title to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. One of those was actor and longtime fan Macaulay Culkin.

Culkin responded to a tweet from the WWE Creative Humor Twitter account that said Super ShowDown was "all about building new stars" like Goldberg and two other veterans - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who squashed Ricochet to retain, and The Undertaker, who was a surprise entrant in the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match, defeating AJ Styles to win.

Culkin responded to that tweet and wrote, "Amen."

The Home Alone actor made a follow-up tweet and indicated that he's cancelled his tickets to WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida.

"I've just cancelled my tickets to Tampa Bay," Culkin wrote in the follow-up tweet.

It was believed that Culkin was just joking about canceling his trip to WrestleMania, but he's since doubled down on the claim.

In an update, Goldberg took to Twitter and responded to Culkin's claim.

Goldberg wrote, "@IncredibleCulk duly noted dork [thumbs up emoji] [pouting face emoji]"

Culkin has not responded to Goldberg as of this writing, but he did tell one fan he'd rather see Gillberg defeat The Fiend. Another fan commented that Culkin was just showing sarcasm when he said he'd cancelled his WrestleMania tickets, and that he will still be in Tampa for the show.

Culkin wrote back, "Nope."

You can see the related tweets below:

