Cyndi Lauper Leaves Door Open To Working With WWE Again

WWE would not be the company that it is today without the contributions of music icon and Grammy Award-winner Cyndi Lauper. On a recent episode of "The Bump," WWE caught up with Lauper on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival in Lower Manhattan. Lauper was asked if she would ever work with WWE again.

"I don't know, you know?" Lauper said cryptically. "I always had the look. You never know."

Fans often call for Lauper to be inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. Lauper was famous for including wrestlers like "Captain" Lou Albano and The Iron Sheik in her music videos, including the legendary "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" which led to the Rock N' Wrestling connection in the 1980s and provided much of WWE's publicity ahead of WrestleMania I.

Lauper famously managed Wendi Richter in her match against Lelani Kai at the landmark event, which is credited with launching WWE to mainstream success, thanks in part to the publicity initially generated by its relationship with Lauper. Since involving Lauper in WWE and WrestleMania, WWE has continued to use celebrities to varied results. In fact, a straight line can be drawn from Cyndi Lauper managing Wendi Richter to moments like Bad Bunny's recent match against Damian Priest which was met with much acclaim from fans and critics, or even this year's Money in the Bank competitor, YouTuber Logan Paul, who announced his entry in the match on this past Monday night's episode of "Raw."