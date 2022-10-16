Wendi Richter Gives Update On Relationship With Cyndi Lauper

Wrestling fans who were around during the 1980s no doubt have fond memories of the "Rock and Wrestling Connection" between WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter and Cyndi Lauper. The partnership between WWF's biggest female star and the worldwide pop sensation helped bring the company to new heights. Richter recently appeared on "Busted Open Radio" on SiriusXM to discuss her career in wrestling, and her relationship with Lauper inevitably came up.

"We still do talk. I haven't seen her in a few years," Richter said. "I just love Cyndi. [She's] so down to earth. I had never dreamed of ever meeting her. Her song 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' was my favorite song, and I was contacted to represent her in a wrestling match. I thought, 'Oh my gosh, yes I'll do it.'" Richter went on to share that Lauper gave her a makeover, and shared her belief that Lauper deserves a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"She deserves it more than any other celebrity," Richter stated. "I think it should be in New York City, her hometown. I've still got my fingers crossed for that. I would love to induct her into the Hall of Fame, even though I wouldn't look forward to getting up in front of all those people and talking. I'd do it for her, though. I really would."

The fondly remembered partnership between Richter and Lauper also involved both Captain Lou Albano and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, and the storyline helped expose new fans to pro wrestling. Richter's run in the company came to an abrupt end with an incident known as the "Original Screwjob." To this day, Richter harbors negative feelings about her masked opponent in that match, who would turn out to be the controversial Fabulous Moolah.

