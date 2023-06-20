Logan Paul On Competing In WWE MITB Ladder Match: 'I'm Nervous'

Perched atop an 18-foot ladder, Logan Paul berated his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on Monday's "WWE Raw" before declaring his entry into the July 1 Money in the Bank ladder match. Looking ahead to the ladder match in London, Paul believes he's got no option but to win the match, especially after his antics and bold proclamations.

"I gotta win," Paul told Byron Saxton after Monday's show. "I just cut a promo about this entire city [Cleveland] losing. And I'd like to win, I think I'd like a WWE Championship on my resume. I don't really like following the traditional path — so I'm gonna take the shortcut, take that briefcase, cash it in, beat whoever I have to."

Paul was asked if he "felt any nerves" when he sat on the edge of an 18-foot ladder and stared down his opponents and a sea of people.

"Hell yeah!" Paul responded. "I'm nervous. It's been a while since I was back, you know? But I'm the maverick, dog. I like to fly. I like to perch high, and I like to jump. And I did it."

Paul ended the interview with a "f–k y'all" message to his six opponents followed by "I'm coming for that ass." Paul will battle Damian Priest, Santos Escobar, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, and Ricochet for the elusive briefcase that will guarantee the winner a shot at a WWE title of their choosing. Previously, there was speculation that WWE was doing away from the 7-man format for the match and going with just six competitors this year. All that changed Monday when Paul was announced as the seventh man in the ladder match scheduled to take place in London on July 1.