Lacey Evans Explains Why She Wanted To Leave WWE

Lacey Evans departed WWE in 2023 after her contract expired, and she has now provided more details into her reasons for leaving the sports entertainment giant. In an interview with Carlo Perruzza, the former WWE star — now going by her real name Macey Estrella — revealed that she's grateful for her time in the company, but her main ambitions lie outside of the ring.

"From the beginning of my career, I've always wanted a family. I've always wanted a big family. I've always wanted to be a mom, I've always wanted to be a wife, and there was nothing that would ever come between that. Seven years I was with the WWE, and it was coming...I was 33 when I finally got to get out of my, they wouldn't even let me out of my contract, which was fine. You sign a contract, you give them your word. So I had to wait until it ran out."

Evans has also been open about leaving due to being creatively unfulfilled in WWE. The former U.S. Marine explained that she wasn't content to sit in catering, and that motivated her decision to leave the promotion after her contract expired. Furthermore, Evans claimed that she's shocked that she lasted seven years in WWE, as she was known for speaking her mind and getting into disagreements with management behind the scenes. Evans hasn't competed in any matches since July 2023, and it remains to be seen if she'll ever step back into a wrestling ring.

