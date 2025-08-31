Rusev Silences Crowd At WWE Clash In Paris With Hard-Fought Win Over Sheamus

Despite the Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match being one of Sheamus' specialties, Rusev defeated "The Celtic Warrior" at his own game when he made him tap out in the middle of the ring at Clash in Paris. Rusev beat Sheamus with a modified Accolade, where he used Sheamus' shillelagh to help choke him out, but not before Sheamus tried to take out his former friend.

Toward the beginning of the match, Rusev and Sheamus both set up Slim Jim-branded tables that would come in to play at the end. The pair battled with chairs, kendo sticks, and their own fists with vicious chops before Sheamus hit the 10 Beats of Bodhran using the shillelagh. Rusev avoided the White Noise back in the ring but Sheamus caught him with a Celtic Cross. Rusev was still able to kick out.

Back outside of the ring, Rusev hit Sheamus with the ring steps, then grabbed the bar set up at ringside. Rusev slammed Sheamus through the bar from the top of the remaining steps. He got Sheamus back in the ring and put him in the Accolade, but Sheamus countered and slammed his opponent onto a pile of chairs in the ring. Rusev locked in the Accolade on top of the whiskey barrels at ringside, but Sheamus countered and hit a White Noise, sending them both through the tables below.

They battled back-and-forth in the ring, until Rusev broke the shillelagh across Sheamus' back. Sheamus kicked out, but Rusev locked in the Accolade, with part of the weapon in Sheamus' mouth, and the "Celtic Warrior" tapped out.