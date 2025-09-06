Listening To Vince McMahon Got Bryan Danielson Fired

Bryan Danielson had quite the rollercoaster ride of a career in WWE, from the "Yes!" Movement leading him to a championship win at WrestleMania, to his retirement in 2016 due to medical issues. One of the first dramatic things to happen to Danielson in his WWE career, however, was actually his firing back in June 2010. Danielson listened closely to then-boss Vince McMahon's directions for the Nexus' shock debut on the main roster, and ended up paying greatly for it.

Nexus, with Wade Barrett at the helm, was called up to "invade WWE Raw" during a John Cena and CM Punk match. The stable of eight former "WWE NXT" competitors, from back when the now-development brand was more like a reality show, stormed the ring. The rookies were instructed backstage by McMahon to make the attack look "as real as possible."

Danielson, Barrett, and the rest of the new faction attacked Punk and the Straight Edge Society, who were at ringside, as well as Cena. They didn't stop there, however, and tore up the ringside area, flipping the commentary desks and even attacking officials and crew members. Attempting to make things look as real as possible, under McMahon's direction, Danielson attacked ring announcer Justin Roberts and choked him with his own tie.

"The American Dragon" apparently wasn't made aware that WWE had a strict "no choking" policy. Just a few days later, Danielson was fired from WWE for being too violent during the segment and his storyline strangulation of Roberts. He later explained that he didn't know his actions wouldn't fly in WWE's PG era, and he was only doing his best to make the attack look as convincing as possible.

After just two months on the independent scene, Danielson was back in WWE, and pit against his former Nexus stablemates at SummerSlam.