Dominik Mysterio Retains WWE IC Title Thanks To Unexpected Ally

Dominik Mysterio walked out of "WWE Raw" with his Intercontinental Championship reign intact thanks to the help of El Grande Americano.

Mysterio and AJ Styles met in a rematch of their SummerSlam title bout, which ended with the champion retaining after striking the challenger over the head with his pulled-off boot, and he did so without backing from the Judgment Day as stipulated previously by Adam Pearce. Styles brought the fight to the champion as he sought to become a two-time Intercontinental Champion, looking to potentially have the match in hand with a Styles Clash; Mysterio just got his boot on the rope, and Styles had him in position to follow up with the Phenomenal Forearm.

Only, Grande Americano emerged from under the ring, pulling Styles from the apron and headbutting Styles with the aid of the steel plate beneath the mask, and thus allowing Mysterio to land a Frog Splash for the winning pinfall. Mysterio has now completed his fifth title defense in 130 days since winning it at WrestleMania 40, having previously ousted Penta on two occasions and Octagon Jr. before securing his double over Styles – albeit with two asterisks.