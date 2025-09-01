WWE Raw - 9/1/2025: 3 Things We Loved & 3 We Hated

I can't let the long weekend or the WWE European tour slip by without mentioning how amazing the crowd was, both yesterday for Clash in Paris and today for "Raw." The crowd was loud and invested in a good portion of this show, and if the energy was coming through that well on my TV screen, I can't even begin to imagine what it was like in the arena.

The crowd YEETed along with Jey Uso to open the show and WWE's drone and camera work for the entrance was incredible and helped show off just how packed the event really was. Somehow, I always forget about the crowd count along of "one, two, sacrebleu!" when someone kicks out, and every European tour that I'm reminded of it, it still makes me laugh. It's a unique thing to French crowds, and honestly, I love that for them.

AJ Styles was by far the most over performer in France tonight, and it was really fun, from the chants to the songs for him. It also helped his Intercontinental Championship match against Dominik Mysterio get started, with a heel "Dirty Dom" attacking him before the match even got started to quiet the crowd. Throughout the match, they were on their feet jumping and dancing when Styles had any successful offense, which was a really cool visual you don't normally see stateside.

The set, which WWE carried over from the premium live event, was also incredible. I loved seeing a unique set for Paris, and I hope WWE continues to build a few new ones here and there throughout the year. The set, complete with huge Eiffel Tower, really helped both Clash and Paris and "Raw" today feel like a big deal. The giant screens around the tower, despite really only showcasing a wrestler's symbol, were a nice touch. They really caught my eye during the Kabuki Warriors and Seth Rollins/Becky Lynch's entrances.

I know it's easy to love European crowds, but it's also easy to get excited along with them and be happy they're getting to experience a live WWE show, and their energy helps me to enjoy things a little more from my couch.

