Why WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Says He'd Never Deal With Wrestling Talent Again

It doesn't seem like WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff will be reentering the professional wrestling business anytime soon, as he recently voiced his frustrations on dealing with in-ring performers and never wanting to work with them again in his career.

Speaking on his podcast "83 Weeks," Bischoff claimed that collaborating with wrestling talent is thankless work, despite the immense amount of effort that goes into overseeing a roster.

"The hard part was dealing with talent and I would never do it again ... I would never voluntarily do it because it's not rewarding. The process takes from you and you don't get anything back. Half the time you don't get a thank you. So, I would never want to do that again, but I'm glad I did it."

Bischoff stated that many wrestlers often feel they are entitled to specific opportunities and become spiteful when they don't get what they want, but admitted that inflated egos and a sense of deserving also lives within the other industries.

"That exists in so many parts of life that we see now is you don't get what you want, you become bitter. So yeah, it's always going to be there because it's human nature. It's not like wrestlers are unique ... anytime anybody gets fired or in some cases just don't get the opportunity they felt they deserved, that's another big one in wrestling, right?"

Bischoff continued to explain that jealousies and insecurities can stick with talent for years when they're not given specific opportunities, as he referred to Bret Hart as an example of someone who's still stuck in the past.

