AJ Mana Addresses Telling Raja Jackson To Give Syko Stu A 'Receipt' At Knokx Pro
The Raja Jackson-Syko Stu Knokx Pro incident shook the wrestling industry recently, and since then, there's been a major debate on who should take responsibility between Jackson, Stu, the promotion, and even indie wrestler, AJ Mana. Not too long ago, Mana appeared on "The F'Yall Podcast," where he shared his side of the story, like what he meant when he told Jackson to give Stu "a receipt."
"By no means am I trying to justify this s**t because it was f**ked up. It was f**ked up from the start, the finish was all f**ked up, that wasn't even a part of the story!" Mana explained when addressing the attack, but admitted that he was a bit part of the story. He then claimed that after Stu hit Jackson with a beer can, the promoter suggested that they implement it into the show and turn it into an angle. "I said 'receipt.' I didn't say lick back. You know what a receipt is?"
Mana then proceeded to show what a 'receipt' is by hitting himself. "That's all the f**k I told Raja to do! The only thing I told Raja to do was give him a f**king receipt, because that's what the proper wanted to do!" he exclaimed, urging viewers to watch the video and see how he was told to explain this to Jackson. "I didn't tell him to go beat that man! One punch. Y'all dumb as f**k!"
AJ Mana claims that it was someone on the production team who told Raja Jackson to beat Syko Stu down
AJ Mana continued to make his case, pointing out how Raja Jackson was pulled aside sometime after the beer can altercation, and told he would get a chance to get back at Syko Stu. Furthermore, he added that telling Jackson to get his 'receipt' was a part of the storyline they made up on the spot. "Just so you know: Somebody pulled him aside after and then says to him – and you can f**king get this validated as aswell – pulled him aside, some f**king jabroni from the f**king goddamn bulls**t production team comes up to him and says: 'No, no, no, no! Don't just throw one punch, f**king slam him and keep hitting him until we come in there and pull you off!'"
"Now, who the f**k set that up? And guess where I was? Nowhere in the f**king building. You know why? Because I was getting ready for my match," Mana explained, claiming that he was done with the show and prepping for another appearance elsewhere after coming off camera. "When my s**t was done, I was out. So for ya'll [whose been] saying on here that I set this s**t up? You're f**king wrong!"
