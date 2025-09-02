AJ Mana Addresses Telling Raja Jackson To Give Syko Stu A 'Receipt' At Knokx Pro

The Raja Jackson-Syko Stu Knokx Pro incident shook the wrestling industry recently, and since then, there's been a major debate on who should take responsibility between Jackson, Stu, the promotion, and even indie wrestler, AJ Mana. Not too long ago, Mana appeared on "The F'Yall Podcast," where he shared his side of the story, like what he meant when he told Jackson to give Stu "a receipt."

"By no means am I trying to justify this s**t because it was f**ked up. It was f**ked up from the start, the finish was all f**ked up, that wasn't even a part of the story!" Mana explained when addressing the attack, but admitted that he was a bit part of the story. He then claimed that after Stu hit Jackson with a beer can, the promoter suggested that they implement it into the show and turn it into an angle. "I said 'receipt.' I didn't say lick back. You know what a receipt is?"

Mana then proceeded to show what a 'receipt' is by hitting himself. "That's all the f**k I told Raja to do! The only thing I told Raja to do was give him a f**king receipt, because that's what the proper wanted to do!" he exclaimed, urging viewers to watch the video and see how he was told to explain this to Jackson. "I didn't tell him to go beat that man! One punch. Y'all dumb as f**k!"