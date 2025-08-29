AJ Mana Denies Any Culpability In Raja Jackson-Syko Stu Knokx Pro Incident

The Raja Jackson-Syko Stu Knokx Pro incident has become the latest controversy in pro wrestling, but there are several accounts on who should take the blame for the incident. While many suggest it should be Jackson or even Stu, others believe the blame falls on the shoulders of those who run Knokx Pro; the man who encouraged Jackson to give Stu a "receipt,'"AJ Mania, has denied any responsibility.

"Let's deal with the facts. Fact: he was a guest. I didn't bring him to the show. I was part of the show. Fact: I am not a promoter, dumbasses. I am a talent. Fact: it wasn't even my idea to have a storyline with Raja. Why? I have no creative control. I don't own the f***ing company. I carried out what was told to me to f***ing do. Fact: I was unaware that by carrying out what I was told to do, I would then be scapegoated to protect them," Mana stated during an appearance on "The F'Yall Podcast."

Mana also claimed that he was told to keep his mouth shut about the real story behind the incident, and that he initially tried to settle things in house. "I am not responsible for what another grown ass man decides to do! I'm not. If I have a brother, who decides to break into someone else's house and s*** in their kitchen sink, is that my responsibility?" Mana added that despite the connection, he cannot be held responsible for another man's actions. "I don't condone it, but I'm not liable!"