AJ Mana Denies Any Culpability In Raja Jackson-Syko Stu Knokx Pro Incident
The Raja Jackson-Syko Stu Knokx Pro incident has become the latest controversy in pro wrestling, but there are several accounts on who should take the blame for the incident. While many suggest it should be Jackson or even Stu, others believe the blame falls on the shoulders of those who run Knokx Pro; the man who encouraged Jackson to give Stu a "receipt,'"AJ Mania, has denied any responsibility.
"Let's deal with the facts. Fact: he was a guest. I didn't bring him to the show. I was part of the show. Fact: I am not a promoter, dumbasses. I am a talent. Fact: it wasn't even my idea to have a storyline with Raja. Why? I have no creative control. I don't own the f***ing company. I carried out what was told to me to f***ing do. Fact: I was unaware that by carrying out what I was told to do, I would then be scapegoated to protect them," Mana stated during an appearance on "The F'Yall Podcast."
Mana also claimed that he was told to keep his mouth shut about the real story behind the incident, and that he initially tried to settle things in house. "I am not responsible for what another grown ass man decides to do! I'm not. If I have a brother, who decides to break into someone else's house and s*** in their kitchen sink, is that my responsibility?" Mana added that despite the connection, he cannot be held responsible for another man's actions. "I don't condone it, but I'm not liable!"
AJ Mana claims there was no storyline with Raja Jackson planned
AJ Mana then claimed that Raja Jackson was provided with a VIP ticket from Knokx Pro security, further asserting that the "storyline" claims are false, as Jackson was never there to take part in any angle but there to set up a streaming deal between Knokx Pro and Rampage Jackson's podcast. "Was there a waiver signed for my match? Was there a waiver signed for any f***ing match that I've been in, in the past six f***ing years?"
Mana added when asked if there was any legal agreements for Jackson to compete at Knokx Pro. "You saw everything in the video! That camera never stopped rolling, that camera was on me the entire time to protect me and to protect Raja and to prevent bulls*** speculation!" Mana then added that the conversation between Jackson and Syko Stu where the indie wrestler popped him with a can was a shoot, asserting that Stu knew beforehand that Jackson was a guest and not a worker. Mana also dismissed the claims that the can used was a prop can.
