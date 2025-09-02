Matt Hardy Addresses Syko Stu's Role In Chaotic Raja Jackson Incident At Knokx Pro

The controversial clip showing MMA fighter Raja Jackson attacking indie wrestler Syko Stu in the ring during a Knokx Pro wrestling event has had the industry and fans talking for weeks, largely due to how violent the attack was. While many other veterans have given their takes on the situation already, Matt Hardy has now shared his take on the situation and where he thinks things went wrong that day.

"The fact that [Stu] has been around 16 years-ish or so, it still was a poor move on his end, when he walked up and first interacted with Raja," Hardy said on his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, criticizing Stu for smashing Jackson on the head with a beer can. "It almost felt like, you know, he was pulling out the wrestling vet card, but I think the wrestling vet card is kinda dead and gone in this day." Hardy noted that while he believes veterans should be respected, you can't take liberties anymore.

"With that said, when Raja was sitting in the front row and he was live-streaming, like 'Nah, that pissed me off. I don't play that. How many subs to knock him down? How many subs to take him down' or whatever it was," the veteran recalled, adding that Jackson was stirred up by AJ Mana to 'get his receipt.' "It's not one or two, where it's just like 'Oh, here's the receipt, I got you back!' There was twenty shots," Hardy recalled. "It was so malicious that the intent was so powerful there that he would've kept punching him until he killed him..."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.