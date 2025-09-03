Eric Bischoff On Late WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan Following RAF Debut: 'He Was Here With Me'

Last weekend, Real American Freestyle held its debut event from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, with athletes from different backgrounds competing in unscripted, wrestling matches. Elsewhere, names such as Chief Media Officer Eric Bischoff, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, and Chief Operating Officer Izzy Martinez watched on. One name notably absent from the event, however, was RAF's commissioner Hulk Hogan, who died in late July at the age of 71. Still, Bischoff believes Hogan attended the event in spirit.

"He was here with us," Bischoff told Justin Barrasso of Undisputed. "He was here with me. I felt it. There was an energy, a commitment, a passion, and an attitude backstage that Hulk would have relished. The athletes were phenomenal, and our production crew brought Hulk's vision to life. And that vision will live on."

As Real American Freestyle prepared for its inaugural event, Hogan noted that his primary goal was to transform the league's roster of athletes into mega stars, as he believed they were "the real deal." At RAF01, fans saw the likes of Nathan Tomasello, Matt Ramos, Yianni Diakomilhalis, Bajrang Punia, and Austin Gomez in action. UFC legend Holly "The Preacher's Daughter" Holm also made a surprise appearance, stepping in for Kennedy Blades, to take on Alejandra Rivera. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle provided commentary for the show alongside Bubba Jenkins and Chael Sonnen.

Details on RAF02 are expected to follow in the coming weeks, with FOX Nation serving as the exclusive broadcast partner, much like they did for the first event.