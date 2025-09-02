Eric Bischoff Is Having The 'Equivalent Of An After-Sex Cigarette' After RAF Debut

There were plenty of wrestling related happenings this past weekend, including WWE having its Clash in Paris, AEW kicking off its residency in Philadelphia's 2300 Arena, and CMLL holding their annual Gran Prix in Arena Mexico. As such, it was easy to forget that the first ever Real American Freestyle wrestling show also took place this past weekend, running out of Cleveland, Ohio's Wolstein Arena on Saturday. While viewership on Fox Nation isn't yet known, the show is estimated to have sold over 3,200 tickets, according to Wrestlenomics.

Between that, the show happening, and whatever viewership the event drew, Eric Bischoff couldn't be happier about it. In fact, the former WCW executive and current RAF Chief Media Officer is so thrilled that during an interview with "Undisputed with Justin Barrasso," he got a little graphic describing how he felt coming out of the show, while also finding the time to pay tribute to the late Hulk Hogan, who helped form RAF, but died before the debut show.

"I'm having the television producer's equivalent of an after-sex cigarette," Bischoff said. "I'm so absolutely grateful for [co-founders] Chad Bronstein, Israel Martinez, and obviously Hulk Hogan...I wouldn't be here without a phone call from Hulk. This has been the most fun thing I've ever done."

The ten match card was headlined by 2025 NCAA National Champion Wyatt Hendrickson, who defeated Mostafa Elders to become the first ever RAF Heavyweight Champion. Other notable happenings on the show were the surprise appearances of Tito Ortiz and Holly Holm, with the former challenging commentator Chael Sonnen to a match at RAF 2, while Holm replaced Kennedy Blades as an opponent for Alejandra Rivera, with Rivera going on to win the match.