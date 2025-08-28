AEW Promises To 'Bring True Pro Wrestling Back To The Extreme' In New 2300 Arena Video

Last night, AEW kicked off their three week residency at Philadelphia's 2300 Arena, aka the old ECW Arena, with an episode of "AEW Dynamite." But before the show reached airwaves, AEW wanted to make sure that this residency would make a valid attempt at capturing the spirit, not just of AEW's style of wrestling, but of the old ECW days in this famous venue. Taking to X Wednesday afternoon, AEW posted a thirty second video hyping up the 2300 Arena residency. Featuring a static transition at the start that recalled classic ECW, as well as numerous shots of Philadelphia and AEW highlights, the video was narrated by AEW announcer and ECW legend Taz, who laid out AEW's mission statement.

"When you think about Philadelphia and professional wrestling, there's only one place that should come to mind; the 2300," Taz said. "When you wrestle here, you show the world your heart and your guts. We will bring true pro wrestling back to the extreme."

At least through night one, it's hard to argue AEW didn't put their best foot forward, as "Dynamite" featured a rabid crowd throughout, and an ECW inspired main event, as Darby Allin defeated Claudio Castagnoli in a wild Falls Count Anywhere match. They will now look to keep the momentum going with Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor, which will take place tomorrow evening, followed by "Collision" on Saturday. While it may not be broadcast, the "Collision" taping will feature a special tribute to the aforementioned Taz, as AEW owner Tony Khan announced after "Dynamite" that Taz would be inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame.