DIY Make Surprise NXT Return, Celebrate Decade In WWE

#DIY made a surprise return to "WWE NXT" in a confrontation with TNA World Champion Trick Williams.

Williams has been the TNA Champion for 101 days and despite being on the losing end of his last match, missing out on number one contendership to the NXT Championship against Je'Von Evans, has continued to gloat that he is the best star to grace the "NXT" brand. In this week's promo, he said that he had yet to be tested on his claim, but he couldn't blame them for not caring about "NXT" because he will be the same when he goes to the main roster.

That prompted the return of #DIY, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, as they returned to the brand to mark their 10-year anniversary with the company. They compared theirs and Williams' achievements to determine whether his claim rang true, with Ciampa also a two-time NXT Champion like Williams and Gargano a former three-time North American Champion compared to the single title reign of Williams. But when they entered the ring, as one might expect the talking took a turn to physicality and ended the segment with #DIY delivering a tandem superkick to deck the TNA World Champion.