WWE NXT NA Champion Ethan Page Set For Patriotic Stipulation

At "WWE NXT" Heatwave, Canada's Ethan Page and Chelsea Green defeated former USA Olympians Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele. Nevertheless, the battle of borders has continued as Page beams with Canadian pride and Heights expresses his agitation with it. With that in mind, "NXT" General Manager Ava signed off on a singles match between the two, with a rare stipulation attached.

Next week on "NXT," Page and Heights will face off in a Flag Match, with Heights vowing to make the reigning NXT North American Champion acknowledge the United States flag. As of now, the rules surrounding this Flag Match have not been clarified by WWE or Ava, though fans have seen a memorable variation of it at the 2017 WWE Battleground event, where John Cena defended the United States flag against Rusev's Bulgarian flag.

In that instance, the USA and Bulgaria flags were hung from poles positioned in opposite corners of the ring. Competitors firstly needed to retrieve their patriotic banner from the poles. Then, they were tasked with carrying it to the top of the entrance ramp and planting it in their home country's podium, all while fending off their opponent. The first wrestler to successfully stick their flag on their respective pedestal — in this case, John Cena — was deemed the winner.

In July, Page remodeled his NXT North American Championship to honor his Canadian roots. In place of the traditional maroon-colored strap now lies one marked with the features of the Canadian flag, red maple leaf and all.