Eric Bischoff Praises Recent AEW Business Move

Last week, "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" aired live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, famous for being the home of ECW throughout the 1990s. Both programs are set to broadcast from the venue for another two weeks, and despite often being critical of AEW in the past, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff credited the promotion for broadcasting from a place that allows them to deliver both sentimental and business value.

"I get the nostalgia part and I don't feel it like perhaps you do because I had a different relationship with certainly ECW than you did at the time. So I don't have that connection, right? I have a connection but it's different, right? And so to me, absolutely no, nothing wrong with it ... there is nothing for your brand that is more challenging when you're producing weekly television than to not have an audience because that speaks to the people sitting at home. It kind of suggests that well maybe this isn't that important," Bischoff explained on "83 Weeks." "So, I think the fact that AEW chose that arena because of its nostalgia that it represents to a lot of the audience and it's suitable for television. I don't know, makes sense to me ... I think it was a good decision business-wise."

Bischoff continued by reflecting on similar experiences he had running WCW, stating that some arenas would hold 5,000 people, but he would only sell 600 tickets, many of which he gave away for free, which eventually led the reaction from the audience in attendance to be lackluster. Therefore, he reiterated that AEW is smart for finding venues that fit less people, while still being a desirable location to produce television.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.