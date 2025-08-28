Hook Makes Surprise AEW Return In 2300 Arena

Hook made his AEW return Wednesday night at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on "AEW Dynamite." He came back to confront Wheeler Yuta, who was running down the crowd after addressing Darby Allin, telling him that Jon Moxley wouldn't be accepting his All Out challenge. The lights in the arena went out after Yuta invoked the name of Bryan Danielson when he said he slayed "The American Dragon."

Hook's symbol appeared on the small tron in the arena and he made his way down to the ring. Yuta charged him, but Hook sent him into the corner and locked in a Redrum. He hit him with a right hook, then made his way back down the ramp.

His last match came on the April 9 episode of "Dynamite" when he and Samoa Joe defeated Claudio Castagnoli and Yuta. In the match, Hook made Yuta tap with the Redrum, but shortly after, Hook was put on the shelf with an injury. He made a surprise appearance in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing in May, but hadn't been seen since. AEW teased his return in previous weeks.