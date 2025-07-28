Update On Hook's Injury Absence From AEW

AEW star Hook hasn't wrestled since April after suffering a concussion during a match. He did briefly appear during the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing in May, but it proved to be a one-off and Hook hasn't been back on TV since. Based on a recent Fightful Select Q&A, there is no apparent timetable for Hook's return, and he was not fully cleared at the time of his Double or Nothing cameo.

During the pay-per-view, Hook showed up ringside to help The Opps and their partners even the odds against the Death Riders. While Hook did get some offense in against Claudio Castagnoli, beating the Swiss wrestler with a golf club, he wasn't on the receiving end of any attacks himself.

Hook has been a member of The Opps alongside Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata since the trio formed late last year. The group was set to challenge for the AEW World Trios Championship before it was discovered that Hook was injured. Following that news, Powerhouse Hobbs stepped in to fill the gap, with he, Joe, and Shibata winning the belts in April.

Following an attack by the Death Riders at AEW All In, Samoa Joe is also currently off TV, doing press for the second season of "Twisted Metal" that's set to hit streaming in a few days. While it would make for good timing to have both Joe and Hook return together, it's entirely dependent on whether Hook is ready. If he is, it's being kept under wraps for the time being.