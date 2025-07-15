One Member Of AEW Trios Champs Reportedly Scheduled For Time Off

The AEW Trios Champions will have one less member for the coming weeks as Samoa Joe is rumored to be taking some time off following the All In pay-per-view.

According to "Fightful Select," Joe will be away from AEW television due to him having to promote the "Twisted Metal" TV series that he is a part of. The report claims that there's no exact time period that he would be out for, with him likely being away for a few weeks. The TV series' second season is set to release on July 31 and will air on Peacock.

Joe wrestled at the weekend's All In pay-per-view in Texas, where he and his fellow Trios Champions, Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs, successfully retained their titles against Gabe Kidd and the Death Riders duo of Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. After the champions won the match, they were attacked by Death Riders and Kidd, and Joe was stretchered out of the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The former AEW World Champion plays the Sweet Tooth character in the "Twisted Metal" show, and was written off television last July to allow him to film for the series. He returned to the promotion in January and later joined The Opps, a faction which includes Katsuyori Shibata, Hook, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

The Opps have been in a feud with the Death Riders for the last few months and won the Trios Championship off them in April, which they continue to hold. Joe may be ready to return by the time of AEW's next pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, which is set to take place in London, England, on August 24.