Eric Bischoff: WWE Produced Hulk Hogan Video For Recent Real American Freestyle Show

Despite the death of Hulk Hogan this past July, the Real American Freestyle wrestling promotion will continue, with Eric Bischoff still involved. The company held its first event on August 30, featuring a video package commemorating Hogan's life, and Bischoff revealed on "83 Weeks" that the content was produced by WWE.

"Thank you Nick Khan, thank you Paul Levesque," Bischoff said. "Thank you, Ben Houser and Matt, for putting together such a phenomenal piece of video for us. We really appreciate that."

The first RAF show streamed on the Fox Nation platform, and featured Holly Holm as the biggest name involved in competition. On commentary, the show featured WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and former MMA fighters Chael Sonnen and Bubba Jenkins. In place of his late father, Nick Hogan also appeared on the show.

The company's next event is scheduled for November 8, with Sonnen set to wrestle Tito Ortiz, among other freestyle matches. Bischoff also stated during the podcast that RAF is going to start putting on weekly two-hour shows, beginning some time in the first quarter of 2026.

As opposed to professional wrestling, RAF features genuine contests between freestyle wrestlers, including former Olympic competitors and NCAA athletes. As of the first event, Wyatt Hendrickson holds the RAF Heavyweight Championship after defeating Mostafa Elders. Hendrickson will compete against on the company's next show, this time against Mason Parris.

RAF was first announced earlier this year, prior to Hogan's death. The company was founded by Hogan and business partners Chad Bronstein and Terri Francis, who worked with the WWE Hall of Famer to create his Real American Beer.