Ric Flair Comments On Possibility Of WWE Running Late Hulk Hogan Tribute Show

Hulk Hogan's contributions to the industry of professional wrestling arguably warrants that the promotion he helped build should at least dedicate one entire show to his legacy, which was something many predicted would happen. Despite this, Hogan – like many of the other late veterans of his generation – got a tribute screen and the current roster and retired wrestlers standing for the ten bell salute, albeit on both "Monday Night RAW" and "SmackDown." During an interview with "The Escapist," WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked whether he could see WWE having a tribute event named after Hogan at this point.

"I don't know, they're unpredictable now, and the merger with Endeavor (TKO) has changed so many things, so I don't know what the answer to that would be," Flair admitted. "I can't tell what will happen anymore. When Vince was there, I could tell that Vince ran the show, but without Vince being there, I don't know whether Endeavor runs or whoever else runs it."

Interestingly, not every major promotion had a heartfelt tribute for Hogan, as AEW infamously only had Tony Schiavone give a tribute to the Hulkster. During an episode of "AEW Collision," the camera focused on Schiavone, who gave a brief account of Hogan's contributions to the industry before giving his condolences to the late legend's family on behalf of the promotion. While some were upset about the lack of fanfare, unlike both WWE and TNA, AEW never had any massive involvement from Hogan, which is likely why the promotion didn't have a significant tribute for him.