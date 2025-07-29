WWE Raw Opens With Hulk Hogan Video Tribute, 10-Bell Salute Featuring Son Nick

The wrestling world is still reeling from the death of Hulk Hogan, as was seen on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," where WWE's flagship show opened with another 10-bell salute and a memorial video package to honor the late WWE and WCW veteran.

A collection of veterans, top stars, and backstage talent as WWE's finest crowded the entrance ramp to pay their respects. Several notable figures stood in front, including former WCW leader Eric Bischoff, WWE producer Bruce Prichard, CM Punk, WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, WWE Women's World Champion Naomi, industry veterans Natalya and Tyson Kidd, and Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. Nick Hogan was also present, placed in the center of the entrance ramp and dressed in all black as Tana Lea, his wife, hung onto his arm. Paul "Triple H" Levesque's eulogy from Friday's "WWE SmackDown" tribute played over solemn faces as WWE continued to mourn the passing of "one of the biggest and most globally recognized icons in the world."

The lively and supportive crowd fell silent as yet another 10-bell salute rang. After the salute, the crowd roared to life, with "Hogan" chants and whistles filling the air.

WWE proceeded to air a cinematic tribute to Hogan, which displayed clips of Hogan's life from his childhood before cataloging his career, from Hulkamania to his notorious tenure with the nWo and beyond. Alex Warren's "Ordinary" played as quotes praising the late WWE Hall of Famer were spliced in. The video package ended with a memorial photo. "Raw" is expected to continue playing Hogan highlights throughout Monday's episode.

Hogan passed away from cardiac arrest on Thursday, July 24, at 71 years old. Despite his controversies, Hogan is considered a historic wrestler and icon of pop culture. Hogan leaves behind wife Sky Daily, son Nick, and daughter Brooke Hogan.