Report: Nick Hogan Slated To Attend WWE Raw Tonight Following Father Hulk's Passing

Nick Hogan, the son of the late Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) who died at age 71 last Thursday, is reportedly set to attend Monday's edition of "WWE Raw" following his father's passing. According to TMZ, Nick will be at "Raw" in Detroit, Michigan as WWE's tributes to "The Hulkster" continue. The outlet reported it was unclear if Hogan's only son will have any involvement in the show, which is already packed ahead of SummerSlam this weekend.

On Friday, during "WWE SmackDown," the company brought in legends such as longtime manager Jimmy Hart, one of Hogan's closest friends, and other WWE Hall of Famers like Sgt. Slaughter and Ted DiBiase. The legends, most of the blue brand's locker room, and backstage officials, including Bruce Prichard and Paul "Triple H" Levesque, were on stage for a 10-bell salute to honor Hogan. WWE also played several lengthy video packages with highlights of Hogan's career throughout the night.

Nick penned a tribute to his father on Instagram on Sunday and thanked Hogan's fans who reached out to him following his dad's death, which he called "an extremely difficult loss." Nick called Hogan "the most incredible person" he had ever known and said his dad will always be his hero. Nick shared a carousel of photos of himself with Hogan throughout the years in the post.

Hogan also leaves behind daughter Brooke, who has been estranged from her family for years. TMZ reported last week that Brooke's last conversation with her father was back in 2023 before Hogan's wedding to Sky Daily. Brooke has not publicly commented or posted to social media about the death of her father and is in general, a private person after leaving the limelight and giving birth to twins.