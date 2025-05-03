The Tragedy Of Brooke Hogan

There is no family of a wrestler so consistently in the headlines as Hulk Hogan's family, from marital drama, to near-fatal car accidents, to social media rants leading to allegations of abuse. Despite being in the center of all the drama back in the days of the reality series "Hogan Knows Best," Hulk and Linda Hogan's oldest child, daughter Brooke Hogan, has attempted to distance herself from her famous family within recent years. Many of her fans would argue Brooke has good reason to do so, considering the near-constant actions of her father and even more recently, her mother.

Brooke was born in May 1988, as her father was riding the wave of "Hulkamania" into stardom in the then-WWF. She and her brother, Nick, grew up in Clearwater, Florida, and Brooke took dance classes and voice and piano lessons growing up. She was signed to a record label in 2002 at just 14 years old. The family foray into the reality television world with "Hogan Knows Best" began in July 2005, and after its debut, the family drama kicked into overdrive as Brooke was attempting to get her music career off the ground.

Her life has seen its far share of tragic moments since the divorce of her parents in July 2009. While she now may be living happily alongside her husband, hockey player Steven Oleksy, and their twin babies, Brooke had to go through it in life to eventually escape the drama. From a failed attempt at a wrestling career, to the incident where her father was caught in a racist rant against Brooke's then-boyfriend, to the most recent familial spat where Brooke alleged abuse at the hands of her family after her mother posted a video of herself crying out on social media, Brooke's life hasn't always been glamorous.