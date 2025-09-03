AEW's Josh Alexander Talks Kenny Omega Dream Match Ahead Of Dynamite Eight-Man Tag

Josh Alexander is gearing up for what's set to be an exciting All Star eight-man tag team match on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday live from the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, and there's one man he's especially excited to face off against. Alexander will team with fellow Don Callis Family member, TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher and The Young Bucks against AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and JetSpeed's "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight. Alexander told Justin Barrasso of "Undisputed" that "The Cleaner" has always been a dream opponent of his.

"Kenny Omega is number one on my bucket list, and he has been for the past decade," Alexander told Barrasso. "I've looked up to him for so long and I have so much respect for him. He earned that top spot. That's what I'm vying for. I'll get to step in the ring with him on 'Dynamite,' and hopefully that snowballs into something even more. That's my dream match."

Don Callis made it clear that his family was coming for the AEW World Championship last week. Alexander may very well get his wish if Omega continues to help his friend "Hangman" hold on to the company's top gold against the many forces of the Don Callis Family.

Alexander told Barrasso that the ever-growing group is "stacked" with an "insane amount of talent." He gave praise to Kazuchika Okada, Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita, as well as Trent Baretta and Rocky Romero.