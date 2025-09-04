Brodido Retain AEW World Tag Titles With A Little Help From Their Friends

The AEW Tag Team Champions Brodido were looking for a fight on the September 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite," and they got their wish when Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders stepped up. After a back-and-forth contest, it was Brodido who emerged victorious, making their first defense of their titles in the process.

Bandido and Yuta got things going, with the ROH World Champion getting the better of Yuta who had already been attacked by Darby Allin earlier on in the night. Both men tagged in their partners and the two big men exchanged strikes until Brody got the upper hand, which allowed Bandido back into the match, who would hit Claudio with a stalling suplex. However, when Bandido went to the top rope, Claudio scouted his opponent and hit him with a Backbreaker, before throwing him out to the floor so Yuta could get some cheap shots in as the match went into commercial.

During the break, it was the challengers who were on top, wearing Bandido down with strikes and holds as both Claudio and Yuta would routinely tag in to keep themselves fresh. Bandido did attempt to get some momentum on his side multiple times, but he was cut off at every turn by the Death Riders.

Back out of commercial and the challengers remained on top, with Claudio even getting a cheap shot on Brody to keep Bandido isolated. However, the champion was able to counter a powerbomb attempt into a Code red and secured the tag to his partner. Brody entered the match like a runaway train, landing heavy strikes and a cannonball on both men before Bandido got himself back in the match. Innovative offence by the champions got them back on top, and Bandido looked to end it all with a big frog splash but no one was there. Despite this, Brodido began to isolate Yuta, but as they looked to have the match won, Marina Shafir distracted Bandido, giving Claudio enough time to save the match for his team.

While Brody was out on the floor, Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance and took out the big man, allowing Claudio and Yuta to hit the Fastball Special on Bandido for a near fall, and despite a giant swing/dropkick combination, Brody broke up another pinfall attempt. As Moxley looked to help his stablemates out even more, Darby Allin ran out from the back to take out the former AEW World Champion, with Bandido hitting the 21-Plex on Yuta in the center of the ring for the victory. After the bell rang, Darby escaped from ringside as the champions celebrated, with Moxley running after him.