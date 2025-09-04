Matt Hardy Gives Thoughts On TNA Counterprogramming AEW

Matt Hardy had an interesting run with AEW that unfortunately ended before he and his brother Jeff Hardy could reach their full potential in the promotion, as well as missing out on a reunion with longtime rivals, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Today, The Hardys find themselves back in TNA, for what will likely be their retirement run, while the promotion might be gearing up for a programming war with AEW in light of their upcoming new TV deal.

"AEW is, obviously, finding a lot of success; you have Tony Khan, his father Shad Khan, they have plenty of money, no doubt about it, and they aren't going to be, you know, going broke any time soon," Hardy said during his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, while giving his take on the counter programming rumors. "It felt like, to me, WWE, more than anything else, was trying to build TNA up, to some degree, to help make it a rival for AEW."

Despite this, Hardy notes that he isn't sure if any of this is meant to explicitly hurt AEW, and furthermore gave his opinion on whether or not "TNA iMPACT!" could move to Wednesday nights to directly compete against "AEW Dynamite." "I, honestly, I don't see it happening," he said. "I've asked several people about it, and maybe it was in a conversation at some point, but I haven't heard anything to suggest that it's a conversation." Hardy then proclaimed that he personally thinks that "TNA iMPACT!" will continue airing in their Thursday night slot.

