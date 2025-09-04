FTR Call Out Indie Star For AEW Collision Match

FTR challenged Adam Priest to find a partner and meet them in the ring again during "AEW Dynamite."

Ahead of their scheduled grudge match against the team of Christian Cage and Adam Copeland at All Out in Toronto, the two teams got into a brawl that required multiple separation attempts, while Dax Harwood was busted open somewhere in the melee. Eventually they were separated when some of the combined ROH and AEW locker room came out, including the likes of Powerhouse Hobbs and Josh Woods, and among those left in the ring with FTR was Priest and Jordan Oliver.

Oliver, for his efforts, received a spiked piledriver to neutralize him, and Priest got further involved with Harwood as he rammed him into the corner, thus starting another brawl which then required Priest and FTR to be separated.

In a subsequent backstage segment, FTR and Stokely Hathaway appeared for an interview that was swiftly interrupted by Priest. Cash Wheeler then put out the challenge for him to find a partner so they could meet on Saturday's "AEW Collision."

After the chaos with @RatedRCope and @Christian4Peeps, Big Stoke and FTR (@CashWheelerFTR & @DaxFTR) give their thoughts before addressing @Adam_Priest_! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Dp6ENYJ8dz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2025

Priest faced FTR in defeat during last Saturday's "Collision" in a tag bout alongside JD Drake. The DPW World Champion made his first appearance for AEW in 2020, but has since grown to become a more regular face on TV especially in the last few months. He was only recently lauded as the best wrestler on the independent circuit by former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson, echoed by veteran announcer and commentator Tony Schiavone as high praise.