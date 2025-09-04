AEW Dynamite - 9/3/2025: 3 Things We Loved & 3 We Hated

For all of its faults, which there are a few, one of the ones plaguing AEW that ranks a little more in terms of worry factor comes in the form of how they handle their future.

For the sake of argument, let's say that MJF and Darby Allin have been successes. They are certainly the foremost of the so-called 'Four Pillars.' But there were two more, and neither of them are presently on TV after a lengthy spell of doing everything imaginable to get someone to care about them.

They're fine, but hardly a glowing endorsement for the future of the company. On the women's side, everyone is both equally undervalued and well-presented because their sheer talent shines through in everything (I know, how 'woke' is that). But specifically in the case of the men, you have the Wheeler Yutas and the Daniel Garcias, undeniable talents who needed molding but have undergone a severe amount of battering, like to the extent where one couldn't believe they're not a loser. (And then there are the Action Andrettis, and I will not digress further).

So, taking that track record, what it is. There is an anxious anticipation over the newest star to enter that spotlight: Adam Priest. Of all those named before, earnestly and genuinely, the ceiling is a rung or two higher. He can work, and has the look of a Jamie Noble-Bryan Danielson love child – that is complimentary in the highest regard. FTR, again for all of their faults, have got it in their locker to make someone look really good – even themselves, wrestling gods willing – and they feel like a good match for his style; safe, solid workers who can anchor around his high spots.

At the very least, it all bodes really well that he is being put in this position – taking over a segment that was being used to build to a pay-per-view grudge match with Christian Cage and Adam Copeland. That in itself is a great omen for the near future, that he is in that conversation and trying to make a dialogue for himself. And whether he turns out to be an MJF-level or Daniel Garcia-level competitor is yet to be seen, but there at least seems to be the desire to test those waters – and I am here for it.

Written by Max Everett