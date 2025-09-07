Ric Flair Reflects On Changes In WWE Creative, What's Hardest For Triple H Right Now

It's been three years since Triple H took over as Head of Creative in WWE, and his former Evolution partner Ric Flair recently analyzed his work in the role during an interview with "The Escapist." Flair praised "The Game" for his efforts in the creative department, but feels the most challenging part of his job is capitalizing on developmental talent when they're called up to the main roster from "WWE NXT."

"Well, I think Triple H is doing a fabulous job. I think the hardest thing for Triple H right now is trying to validate that fortune they spent on the NXT because they got so many people coming over that, and here's the deal. When you're on live TV, you get one shot. You better do something to catch somebody's eye or you won't be there next week. They gotta have something. Even if it's just one thing. Unless they got some big plan, elaborate scheme, the video and all that. But you make all these videos then and you walk back out in a live audience after all these weeks of videos, you better be damn good."

Several former "NXT" stars have been vocal about their appreciation for Triple H as Head Of Creative, with talent like Bayley being thankful to have someone who "makes you feel seen" and is familiar with most of the roster. However, not everybody has loved "The King Of Kings" in his current role as of late, with many fans feeling that recently called up "NXT" talent such as Carmelo Hayes and Giulia are not being utilized to their full potential on WWE's weekly television.

