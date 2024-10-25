Bayley Opens Up About The Triple H Era Of WWE Creative

Bayley has worked under Paul "Triple H" Levesque's leadership on both the main roster and in "NXT." Bayley was a standout during her run on "NXT," and has found herself in the championship picture in the past two years since Levesque over WWE creative in 2022. Speaking on "The Rob Brown Show," Bayley highlighted the main things that have made Triple H's run as the Head of Creative so successful.

"Us NXT kids that grew up with him in that little era are super lucky that he's so familiar with us. We got a little taste of it then, but it's so different now where it's on a much larger scale, and somehow he still makes time for everybody. In NXT, he was different, we were a smaller roster, we had smaller arenas to fill, but even now he still makes time for us. From top to bottom, from Randy Orton to me to anybody that's on the show, he makes time for. I think that's really — it helps the feeling backstage, it makes you feel seen, makes you feel like he has your best interest at heart."

Since Triple H took over, Bayley has won the WWE Women's Championship, which she did at WrestleMania 40 against IYO Sky. She has also become one of the few women to say that they have won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, and the women's Royal Rumble bout, the latter of which she did at the start of 2024. Kofi Kingston also praised Levesque's leadership, claiming that he's doing a wonderful job.

