Former EVOLVE Tag Champ Jaka In Critical Condition After Heart Attack, GoFundMe Posted

Former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka (real name Jonathan Echevarria) is in critical condition after suffering a heart attack. His sister Annette confirmed the news through a Go Fund Me campaign aimed at raising funds for hospital bills and other costs expected as a result of this cardiac event.

"Our family is holding tightly to faith, praying for his complete healing and full restoration," Annette wrote. "Jonathan is the kind of person who brings laughter and energy wherever he goes—a fun, lovable pain in the butt who means the world to us. Seeing him in this state has been incredibly difficult, but we are staying strong for him and for each other. While our focus is on Jonathan's recovery, we're also preparing for the financial challenges ahead. The hospital bills are already mounting, and we know there will be ongoing costs for physical therapy and support during his time away from work. I would hate for money to become a burden during this already overwhelming time, which is why I've created this fundraiser."

As of this writing, the campaign has surpassed $20,000, with the total goal currently set at $24k. AEW President Tony Khan has made a $5,000 donation. Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman also contributed 300 dollars.

Jaka began his in-ring career in the late 2000s. In 2017, he enjoyed two reigns as EVOLVE Tag Team Champion alongside Chris Dickinson; their latter reign spanned 400 days before ending at the hands of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. During their second title run, Jaka and Dickinson notably defended their tag titles against Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan at WWE WrestleMania Axxess 2018.