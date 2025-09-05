Ronda Rousey Says Wrestling Career Is 'Pretty Much' Over, Talks WWE SummerSlam Match

Since leaving WWE in the summer of 2023, Ronda Rousey has competed in a trio of wrestling matches, written and released her second memoir, and welcomed her second child into the world. The debut of her graphic novel, "Expecting the Unexpected," is also on the horizon. As for her work in the professional wrestling business, though, that seems to now be in the rearview mirror.

"Pretty much, I'd say so," Rousey told "The Lapsed Fan" when asked if her in-ring career was now behind her. "I got into WWE because I wanted to be able to wrestle with my girls, the [MMA] Four Horsewomen and be able to wrestle my friends. They kind of dangled that carrot for my whole run and never let it happen. And then the second run, they kept dangling it. Then by the end I was like I'm f***ing leaving unless I can wrestle with Shayna [Baszler], and that's how I was able to do it at all."

As Rousey alluded to, her final match under the WWE banner took place at WWE SummerSlam 2023, where she took on her long-time friend and fellow former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler. The match came with the added stipulation of MMA Rules, meaning the only way to win was by knockout, submission, or making one's opponent pass out. Baszler emerged victorious after cinching in the Kirifuda Clutch.

"We had a Bloodsport match at a WWE show," Rousey said. "It didn't really fit in, but we're kind of like, f*** all you people. We're going to do our dream match. You just happen to be here ... It's funny, it was super over with all the wrestlers in the back. We've never got more compliments from more people. I was more at the point where I'm like, 'Oh, this is for us, screw you guys,' kind of a thing."

