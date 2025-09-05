AEW's Josh Alexander Set For Match Vs. 'Best Wrestler I've Ever Been In The Ring With'

By aligning himself with the Don Callis Family, AEW's Josh Alexander has slowly gained prominence in the promotion, but the veteran wrestler still continues to compete in other promotions, specifically Canada's Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. Ahead of his next match for the promotion set for this Friday in Ohsweken, Ontario, at Six Nations Sports & Cultural Centre, Alexander spoke with "Undisputed," where he commented on facing TJ Perkins for his MLP Canadian Championship.

"I've shared the ring with a lot of talent, but I think TJP is the best wrestler I've ever been in the ring with," Alexander said when it came to the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. "He's so skilled in every aspect of wrestling. We have incredible chemistry, and I can't wait for the chance to step in the ring with him." Additionally, the match is very sentimental to Alexander, who expressed that a world-class bout will catch people's attention in AEW, but he ultimately sees this as a chance to put the wrestling spotlight on Perkins through delivering the best match he can possibly deliver.

Additionally, Alexander expressed how important it is to him to be the face of MLP today. "It's hard to get noticed. People like Sheldon Jean, Raj Singh, Rohan Raja are extremely talented–but they're not always seen in the United States," he explained. "If showing up and doing what I love on this card helps get more eyes on them, then it's great for me, it's great for Maple Leaf Pro, and it's great for the wrestlers."