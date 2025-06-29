Josh Alexander Reveals When He Learned About Joining Don Callis Family After AEW Debut

Following his exit from TNA, Josh Alexander burst onto the All Elite Wrestling scene with a hard-fought match against "Hangman" Adam Page on "AEW Dynamite" and a surprising heel turn that led him to The Don Callis Family. On a recent edition of "AEW Unrestricted," Alexander revealed when exactly he found out about this planned series of events.

"I found out the day [of]," he said. "I found out what the match was having. Shortly thereafter, Don kind of came into the room. He was just like 'So after the match, I'm gonna whisper in your ear. You're going to jump him. You're going to be in The Family.' And I was like 'Cool.' I've said it on other podcasts, during that visa process when there was so much uncertainty with what I might do, I had mentioned [former TNA President] Scott D'Amore, who's a neighbor of mine here in Windsor, Ontario, when we got together that I was like I kind of hope I get put with Don.

In his AEW debut, Alexander lost to Page in an opening round match of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Afterward, he shredded his babyface smile under the instruction of Don Callis, specifically by helping Kyle Fletcher launch a post-match attack against Page. Since then, Alexander has found allies in Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Lance Archer, and Trent Beretta, all existing members of Don Callis Family."

Alexander and Callis previously crossed paths in TNA Wrestling, in which the latter served as a co-Executive Vice President. According to Alexander, Callis went "to bat" for him a number of times in the TNA writer's room, especially when it came to spotlighting his in-ring abilities. Now in AEW, Alexander is excited to learn more about the promo and business side of wrestling from Callis.

