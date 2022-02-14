Josh Alexander is now a free agent.

He is also in a tough spot as his US work visa has expired.

In a tweet announcing the news, Josh Alexander revealed his lack of a US work visa is forcing him to cancel dates with Terminus Wrestling and AML Wrestling later this month. He noted he hopes to get the situation in order soon.

“Today my contract expired & subsequently also (my) US work visa,” Alexander tweeted. “Unfortunately as a consequence I will not be able to honour my commitments to both Terminus and AML Wrestling later this month. I’m disappointed & I’m sorry. Hopefully I’ll have everything in order soon.”

Today my contract expired & subsequently also US work visa. Unfortunately as a consequence I will not be able to honour my commitments to both @TERMINUSpro & @AMLWrestling later this month. I’m disappointed & I’m sorry. Hopefully I’ll have everything in order soon. pic.twitter.com/2iXCXnDHkd — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) February 14, 2022

Josh Alexander last appeared on this past week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, where he defeated former WWE star Konnor (wrestling under the name Kon). Later in the episode, he was removed from an upcoming Team Impact vs. Honor No More multi-man match at No Surrender, in an apparent write-off of Alexander from Impact programming.

Josh Alexander signed a three-year deal with Impact Wrestling in February of 2019 and initially found success as a tag team wrestler with current AEW star Ethan Page as a member of the team The North. The duo would win the Impact World Tag Team Championships twice before Page departed for AEW in early 2021.

Transitioning to singles competition, Alexander won the Impact X-Division Championship and the Impact World Heavyweight Championship in 2021, though the latter reign lasted for moments before he lost the title to Moose. He was named Impact Wrestling’s Wrestler of the Year for 2021.

There is no word on Josh Alexander’s last move. Two weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Alexander was mentioned on AEW Dynamite, when Brandi Rhodes suggested that AEW should’ve signed Alexander instead of Ethan Page.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]