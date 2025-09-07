Why Nic Nemeth Says Wardlow's AEW Return Broke His Heart

After nearly a year and a half off of AEW programming, Wardlow returned at Forbidden Door, attacking Swerve Strickland following his loss to AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada. While the return was indeed notable after so much time away for the 3-time former TNT Champion, a dissatisfying follow-up on "AEW Dynamite" has Wardlow right back to where he was when he left, according to "Busted Open Radio's" Nic Nemeth.

"He came back at the pay-per-view," Nemeth explained, "and he was there [at 'Dynamite'], kinda, like cardboard cutout-wise, and it broke my heart." Seemingly aligning himself with The Don Callis Family, Wardlow's return appeared initially to put him in prominent position in AEW once more but Nemeth says the apparent missed opportunity to take advantage of the hype surrounding the re-debut leaves him flat once again. "We didn't hear from him?" Nemeth asked. "Maybe you don't have to hear from him. He's standing next to Don Callis. That's kind of a big deal. It wasn't addressed and Callis had a long promo about all of his minions in his group and I just go, 'There's something special that could have happened there.'"

If not from a promo, the moment could have been capitalized upon with some simple physicality from Wardlow, who is set to be featured on the upcoming reboot of "American Gladiators." "We're not clotheslining anybody?" Nemeth asked. "[To just have] him standing there, immediately just goes, 'Oh, this isn't a big deal.'"