Konnan Says This AEW Faction Reminds Him Of The NWO — But Not In A Good Way

In its original iteration, the New World Order consisted of Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan. Over the years, the group rapidly expanded, with over a dozen active members existing at one point. In the present day, former NWO member Konnan is reminded of this dynamic when he sees The Don Callis Family, an ever-growing faction in All Elite Wrestling.

"I just think they have too many guys in the family," Konnan said on "Keepin' It 100." "You got Wardlow, Rocky Romero, Lance Archer, Takeshita, the Australian guy [Kyle Fletcher], Josh Alexander. Hechicero, what's he even doing there? They almost remind me of the Dungeon of Doom, like let's just get a whole bunch of guys that mean nothing, have no chemistry, have no real backstory together, and just throw them in there. Or almost like when the NWO had like 80 guys in it. Just too many people in the family to keep track of and you can't really focus on one or two guys because you have too many in the group."

On the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite," fans saw multiple members of the Don Callis Family in action, beginning with Lance Archer's match against Mark Briscoe. Following his victory over Archer, Briscoe now looks to a singles encounter with Konosuke Takeshita on "AEW Collision." Kyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander competed in the "Dynamite" main event alongside The Young Bucks, picking up a victory over JetSpeed, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Kenny Omega. Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada also appeared in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, proclaiming himself as the "top dog" in the Don Callis Family.

