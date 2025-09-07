Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Explains Abrupt 2024 NJPW Title Loss, Exit

Following an accusation that he no-showed a charity event in the United Kingdom, Matt Riddle posted a series of reaction videos on social media this week and sat down for an interview with TMZ to address the matter. Among other topics, they also discussed Riddle's exit from New Japan Pro-Wrestling last year.

"New Japan, I love them, I love their product. They have great talent, a great locker room," Riddle said. "But, and the same thing happened with Dolph [Ziggler], they threw titles on us right away and then they were kind of like, 'Oh, can you work for this much?' And I was like, 'No, I can't work for this much.'"

According to Riddle, the initial offer was too low, but he countered with something he felt was reasonable for both sides. He stated that NJPW officials still balked at his offer, so he walked away from the promotion.

"I have no ill will towards New Japan," Riddle continued. "It's the economy. I get it."

As for the issue between Riddle and U.K. promotion GWK, the company has since stated that Riddle repaid the deposit and promised to cover their other lost expenses. The former WWE star indicated that he was not aware the event was for charity and his absence was a result of a communication breakdown between his manager and the promoter.

Riddle currently performs in MLW along with a wide range of indie promotions. However, following his most recent set of controversial comments, Riddle was dropped from an upcoming convention appearance.

